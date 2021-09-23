BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

BB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackBerry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of BlackBerry worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

