BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC remained flat at $$3.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 172,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

