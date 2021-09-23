BlackRock Inc. Acquires 717,572 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 717,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.00% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $2,494,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Shares of ARE opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.