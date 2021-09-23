BlackRock Inc. Acquires 956,372 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956,372 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.73% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $2,080,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 527,563 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

