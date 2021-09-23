BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,380,332 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.99% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $2,366,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,077,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,139,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

