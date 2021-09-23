BlackRock Inc. Has $2.19 Billion Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $2,194,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,859,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $507.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.01 and a 1 year high of $508.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.75 and a 200-day moving average of $391.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

