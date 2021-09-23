BlackRock Inc. Sells 142,393 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,483,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,393 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.97% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,944,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 97.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 99.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $329.64 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $337.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.69.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.