BlackRock Inc. Sells 493,830 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,323,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fastenal worth $2,304,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

