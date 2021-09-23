BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $990.11

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 990.11 ($12.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.20). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,002 ($13.09), with a volume of 128,981 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £984.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 990.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 910.99.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.