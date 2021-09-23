Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $1.10 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

