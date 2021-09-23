BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMTX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BM Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BM Technologies news, Director Aaron Hodari bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BM Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BM Technologies by 86.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 109,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

