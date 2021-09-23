BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

ALA opened at C$25.38 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$15.53 and a twelve month high of C$26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.23. The company has a market cap of C$7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

