BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.43% of Impinj worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,567 shares of company stock worth $546,205 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

