BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 3,347.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,423 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of XPH opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.