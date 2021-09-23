BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 101,674 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 109.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after buying an additional 1,466,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after buying an additional 1,365,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after buying an additional 884,657 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $19,096,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

