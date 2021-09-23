BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 77.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Catalent by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $137.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

