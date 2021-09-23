BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

