Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hallmark Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

