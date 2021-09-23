Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

