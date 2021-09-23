Bonded Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $276,211.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $276,211.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00135361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

