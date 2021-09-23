Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) PT Raised to C$6.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BNEFF remained flat at $$3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.45. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 94.05%.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

