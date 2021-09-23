boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

Several analysts have issued reports on BOO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

LON BOO traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 268.50 ($3.51). The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,479. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 307.65.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.