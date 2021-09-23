Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSX. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

BSX opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,747,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

