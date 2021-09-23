Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,820,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.34% of Brooks Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 751,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,576,000 after acquiring an additional 83,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,144,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,094,000 after purchasing an additional 330,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.51. 6,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,433. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.