Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.17. The stock had a trading volume of 78,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.95 and a 200 day moving average of $299.88. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.81.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

