Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,270 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $57.19. 27,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. International Paper has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

