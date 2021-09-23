Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $33.90 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 458.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 361,825 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $33,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.54. 165,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,036. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

