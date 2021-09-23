Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 430,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.22. 143,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,221,237. The company has a market cap of $442.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

