Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.23. 166,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,771. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

