Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €101.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.45 ($100.53).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €82.44 ($96.99) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of €84.87 and a 200 day moving average of €78.71.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.