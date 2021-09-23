Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €101.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.45 ($100.53).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €82.44 ($96.99) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of €84.87 and a 200 day moving average of €78.71.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

