Bret Steven Taylor Sells 1,152 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 611 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $151,656.31.
NYSE:CRM traded up $18.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,516,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.32. The company has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $279.39.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
