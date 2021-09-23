Bret Steven Taylor Sells 1,152 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 611 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $151,656.31.

NYSE:CRM traded up $18.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,516,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.32. The company has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $279.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

