Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 139.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.18. 97,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,199. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

