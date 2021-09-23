Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 10,279 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 197,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

