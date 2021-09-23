Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $854,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Torray LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,831. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

