Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $988,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,865 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,083,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $137.55. 25,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.