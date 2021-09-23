Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. eBay comprises about 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 192.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,292. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

