Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $47.58. Approximately 5,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,008,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

