Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $47.58. Approximately 5,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,008,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.
EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90.
In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.