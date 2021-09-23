Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $164.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.72.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.