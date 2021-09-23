Brokerages Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,006,030 shares of company stock worth $2,177,537,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $793,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $1,920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $3,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.00. 2,709,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.86. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion and a PE ratio of -29.36.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

