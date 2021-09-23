Brokerages Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 463.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRG. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 7,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,074. Franchise Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Franchise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

