Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $358.96 Million

Analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report $358.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.54 million and the lowest is $353.31 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $181.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,574. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

