Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post sales of $4.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 million to $18.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 69.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 196.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. 73,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,023. The stock has a market cap of $168.21 million, a PE ratio of -299.33 and a beta of 1.86. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

