Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce $110.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.20 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $102.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $454.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.90 million to $467.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $453.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.60 million to $463.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.