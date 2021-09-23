Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,016,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 67,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

