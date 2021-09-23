Brokerages Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of ZIXI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 359,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,816. The firm has a market cap of $414.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. ZIX has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 15.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ZIX by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

