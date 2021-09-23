Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $24.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

