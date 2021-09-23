Brokerages Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.06). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 120,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after buying an additional 42,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.36. 15,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,012. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

