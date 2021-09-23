Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

CAG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. 2,747,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

