Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce sales of $18.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $17.10 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $76.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $82.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.45 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $233,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGM remained flat at $$22.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. 22,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,392. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

