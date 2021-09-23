Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.01). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zymeworks by 60.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 843,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,930. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

